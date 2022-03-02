Cramond Kirk’s renowned Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday 12 March from 11 am till 1pm in the Kirk Halls.

The sale will raise funds for two local Edinburgh charities, Lewis Leap and Fresh Start.

Lewis Leap is a charity close to the hearts of many in the Cramond area. It honours the life and spirit of local schoolboy Lewis Johnson who sadly passed away aged only 13. It raises funds to help disadvantaged children in the community access opportunities currently outwith their reach and aims to empower them to take their own Lewis Leap.

Fresh Start offers practical support by helping people who have been homeless to make a home for themselves, through assistance with decorating, cooking classes and starter packs of household goods.

The Jumble Sale is an event for all the family, with children’s clothing, toys and book stalls in addition to adult clothing, bags and shoes, linens and soft furnishings, bric a brac, CDs and DVDs. Refreshments, including teas, coffees and the ever popular home-baking will be on sale.

Like this: Like Loading...