A new poetry collection looks at the world with a particular focus on Cramond

Gathering Light: A Cramond Causeway examines the Edinburgh suburb, at the edges of river, sea and sky, from every angle. From Cramond Island, herons and goosanders on the River Almond to the lack of a shop and the abundance of litter. This is also a pamphlet which explores wider issues, from the universal experience of migration to speculation about the nature of our first contact with extra-terrestrial intelligence.

The pamphlet includes The Heron’s Dream, a prize winner in 2021’s Imagine Cramond competition. There’s also a poem, We Plant Poetry, composed with words provided by class P4 of Cramond Primary.

As Reverend Ian Gilmour of Cramond Kirk says in the Foreword, “these poems invite reflection…you will discover a poet bringing new insights on Cramond and far beyond”.

The pamphlet is priced at £5 and all proceeds go to Cramond Commemorates, to finance the planting of trees in memory of what we have lost as a result of Covid.

Available from Envelope and Bacon at Barnton Post Office or click here.

