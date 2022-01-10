THREE BEDROOM FAMILY VILLAS NOW AVAILABLE IN LATEST RELEASE AT OAKTREE GARDENS, ALLOA.

The energy efficient villas have high specification finishes, and industry leading built in appliances. With house prices in the capital on the rise perhaps it is time to take a look across the Central Belt to Alloa which lies close to Stirling.

Three bedroom detached Nevis and Cheviot villas are available for reservation now at Allanwater Homes Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa, one of the housebuilder’s most consistently popular developments which is onto its eighth phase of new housing.

Priced at £222,995, the Nevis is a three bedroom detached home featuring a spacious lounge, a dining/kitchen, and a convenient WC. Upstairs there is a family bathroom, three double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes, and an en suite shower room in the principal bedroom.

The Cheviot, at £239,995 is complete with an integrated single garage, large hallway with downstairs WC, lounge with patio doors to the rear garden and fitted kitchen with dining area. Upstairs prospective buyers will find three spacious bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, en-suite to the principal bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Both housetypes have proved to be very exciting additions to the Allanwater Homes portfolio of energy efficient housetypes, which are on the money for growing families, those seeking more or indeed less space, and young professionals.

There is attractive landscaping included and the site is located in a convenient location close to many local amenities. Oaktree Gardens has made a strong impression in the local marketplace. Active across Alloa, Stirling and the Hillfoots, Allanwater Homes has a new phase of homes coming soon at its development in Alva. Hayford Mills, at Cambusbarron near Stirling, offers luxury townhouses and apartments, whilst Allanwater Stirling offers two bedroom villas from £174,995.

The available Nevis and Cheviot villas benefit from Allanwater’s fantastic “as included”, specification which reads like a positive roll call of top industry names. Included in each new home at Oaktree Gardens is Twyfords Sanitaryware, Zanussi Stainless Steel Appliances with Induction Hob, Thermostatic Shower, Moore’s Kitchen selection, and a monoblock driveway – all representing amazing value for money in the current marketplace.

Well-insulated, and offering the buyer a low maintenance home, these properties are complete with a full 10 year Premier Guarantee structural warranty, along with double glazing, and full central heating. Allanwater Homes provides a two year After Care Service.

“With a number of ancient oak trees retained in our development design, Oaktree Gardens is truly a haven for families, a leafy, well planned environment which presents a lovely place in which to live,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes. “Three bedroom detached villas of this high quality and specification are seldom found in the current new build marketplace– we believe that the Nevis and the Cheviot go the extra mile in having fitted wardrobes in all of their bedrooms. The fact the Cheviot has its own singe garage is another real selling point.”

Please make an appointment to view at Oaktree Gardens, Alloa Park, open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm, by calling 01259 219098.

allanwater.co.uk

