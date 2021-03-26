The RNLI are today appealing for anyone who crosses to Cramond Island to check the safe tide crossing times after the volunteer crew were called out five times last week to rescue stranded walkers.

The team at the South Queensferry base rescued 19 people over the course of the week who had all become cut off by the tide.

Michael Avril, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead for Scotland explains in the video below how you can check the safe crossing times and what you should do if you get stranded.

Signage will be available at the start of the walk itself at Cramond foreshore, where there is some safe crossing times in paper format inside the signs.

People can also text the word ‘Cramond’ to 81400 to access the safe crossing times for the day.

Planning ahead, visitors can also check out the RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat station site where all of the safe crossing times are there for the year ahead.

If people do get stranded, the RNLI is asking them to call 999 and ask for the coast guard as soon as they think they are in trouble.

