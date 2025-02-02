Fishing on the beat administered by Cramond Angling Club on the River Almond on the outskirts of Edinburgh is officially open.

Secretary Jo Arndt made the ceremonial first cast near the Cramond Waterfall in the absence of chairman Adam Cross and members and friends who were there sank a welcome dram to celebrate.

The thermometer was hovering around zero and the grass surrounding the area was white, a reminder that we are still in the grips of winter.

Arndt also confirmed that permit prices have been frozen at adult £40, senior £30 and student £15. A junior ticket is £5 but a junior fishing with an adult or senior is free.

Permits can be sourced on the Fish around the Forth website and are available now.

Looking back, the secretary said the river fished well last year and the club have around 100 members.

Of course, he reminded all that most of the near nine mile stretch of the river, from the Estuary at Cramond Foreshore to Newbridge, can be reached by public transport, a massive benefit to cash-strapped anglers and those without a car.

The chat around the BBQ was encouraging, particular for newcomers. Members provided accounts of some fine fish caught on the river last season but were tight-lipped when it came to the location.

Experienced anglers also passed on hints and tips about equipment and patterns which could catch, emphasis was on could.

Arndt toasted the river, took the first cast and announced that long-standing member, Richy Merose, will be the club’s river manager this season. He has been member secretary for some years.

Anybody who notes an environmental issue, an obstruction, like a fallen tree, any abuse of the permit or looking for information should contact Melrose, said the secretary.

Arndt also appealed to members and day ticket buyers to email or message the club with any notable catches or stories about the river so that these can be given coverage on the club’s social media and in the Edinburgh Reporter and the Edinburgh Evening News angling column which appears every Friday plus local radio.

Positive information helps sell permits and day tickets, he added, boosting the club’s finances.

READY: Cramond secretary Jo Arndt with some of the anglers who attended the opening. Picture Alex Rose

Like this: Like Loading...