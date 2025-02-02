Hibs head coach David Gray was delighted with his players’ effort as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Easter Road yesterday.

But he admitted that there are still improvements to be made.

Goals from Nectar Triantis and Nicky Cadden secured the three points, which moved Hibs up to fifth in the William Hill Premiership.

When speaking after the game, Gray heaped praise on his First Team squad.

“I’m delighted for the players. Today was always going to be a challenging day because of everything about it. If you think back to the reverse fixture last time we were here and that being the turning point in our season, we’ve talked about that a lot, and the challenge to the players was to make sure after today that our run kept going.

“We’ve played better this season, but defensively we were excellent. We created the best chances in the game, and all in all I’m delighted to win two nil with a clean sheet.

“Full credit to the players for their efforts.”

That was the Hibees’ fifth clean sheet in the league this season, with the players showing real grit and determination to get over the line against the Dons.

“Aberdeen threw everything at it and every attacking player they had onto the pitch because they were two nil down and chasing the game. Defensively we were excellent and stood up to that really well.

“I’d like us to be better at times in possession and to show more composure to take the sting out the game a wee bit, but even at that we had the best chance of the game to make it three nil, with Boyley running through but the ‘keeper made a great save.

“As I’ve already touched on, I don’t think Smudge (Jordan Smith) really had a save to make, maybe the header from the corner where we can do better, but the players fully deserve this.”

The win now means Gray’s side are now 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and have only lost once in their last 13 outings. A stat was our Head Coach was extremely proud of.

“I’m delighted for the group, the staff, and everyone involved because we’ve all been through a challenging time. The last time Aberdeen came here, the live scoreboard with 30 seconds to go before Rocky made it 3-3, we were 26 points behind Aberdeen. We got the point, which made it 24, then 13 games later we’re two points behind them.

“It shows where we’re at, at the moment. It shows the hard work, the effort and consistency of performances.

“A lot of questions were asked about our character and mentality, but we demonstrated again that we can find more than one way to win a game of football, and that’s a good habit to get into.

“We need to keep moving forward and improving because there’s a lot of improvements still to be made.”

