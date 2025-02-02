Martin Firth received the annual Jimmy Jappy Trophy commemorating a club stalwart who died in 1980 when Carlton cricketers held their annual prize giving.

Sam Haggo

The trophy is awarded to the person who has made an outstanding contribution to the club over the previous year and Martin, left, seen receiving his trophy from past president Hugh Parker, was particularly prolific assisting the junior section and with an IT project. The Jappy Trophy can only be gained once.

Another prize winner was Sam Haggo who was named ‘women’s players’ player’ and received her trophy from Steve Gilmour, club coach and ex Scotland internationalist.

