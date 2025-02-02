The annual Jackson Trophy, presented to Edinburgh Curling Club in 1955 by the family of WK Jackson, skip of the Great Britain 1924 Olympic gold medal winning team, has been won by the Athelstaneford Club.

The “Jackson Four” from Athelstaneford and their prestigious trophy

Oxenfoord claimed the Swan Trophy at Edinburgh Curling Club

The 14 competing teams played in a two round Schenkel format Bonspiel and after the second round three teams topped the table with two wins apiece.

In first place, with 11 ends. were the team from Athelstaneford Curling Club.

They were represented by, left to right, Frank Ross, John Shedden, Douglas Scott and Bob Bowie.

Another venerable piece of silverware up for grabs was the Swan Trophy, a double rink competition, played continuously since 1912.

Each club has two teams and combined scores in the two games played are used to determine the winner of each tie.

After the semi finals, Oxenfoord and Mid Calder curling clubs took to the ice in the final having seen off Penicuik and Currie & Balerno respectively.

After a particularly close final, Oxenfoord finished ahead by one shot overall.

The winning Oxenfoord team are pictured with president Andrew Sommerville holding the trophy.

Left to right: Callum Harvey, Bill Gray, Mike Ker, Jimmy Muir, Robert Stewart, Andrew Sommerville, Alex King and Trevor Dodds.

