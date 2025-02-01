Scotland got their 2025 Guinness Six Nations off to the perfect start with a 31-19 victory over Italy at Scottish Gas Murrayfield this afternoon.

The Scots scored their first try of the championship with barely three minutes on the clock. From a quick tap penalty five metres from the line, Rory Drage dived over the line and Finn Russell added the conversion.

Moments later Gregor Townsend’s men doubled their lead when Blair Kinghorn, fed Duhan van der Merwe who took off up the left touchline, before finding Huw Jones who touched down for his 20th international try – the eighth Scottish man to do so. Russell converted from in front of the posts.

Italy reduced the deficit in the 20th minute when Tommaso Allan landing a long-range penalty then did the same two minutes later.

A Ben White try from a Dave Cherry offload increased Scotland’s lead but the conversion attempt failed to hit the target.

Allan landed a third long-range penalty to make the half time score Scotland 19-9 Italy

Another Italy penalty three minutes after the restart reduced the deficit to seven points then three minutes later it was all square when Juan Ignacio Brex intercepted a Russell pass on halfway, and raced home between the sticks to give Allan his easiest kick of the day.

But the Scots regained the lead on the hour mark when Darcy Graham floated a perfect ball to Jones, who lapped up the opportunity for a second try of the afternoon. Russell converted.

Six minutes later Jones scored his third try of the day after good work from Kinghorn.

Despite winning three more penalties, Italy couldn’t quite get over the losing bonus point threshold, allowing Scotland to win back the Cuttitta Cup.

Full-time: Scotland 31-19 Italy

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall (both Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby); Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Ben White (Toulon); Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry (both Edinburgh Rugby), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Bordeaux-Bègles), Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (both Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Drage, Matt Fagerson (both Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) (for Cherry, 50 mins), Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors) (for Schoeman, 50mins), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) (for Z. Fagerson, 68 mins), Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) (for Gray, 57 mins), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) (for Ritchie, 50 mins), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) (for White, 57 mins), Tom Jordan (Glasgow Warriors) (for McDowall, 57 mins), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors) (for Graham, 72 mins).

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paulo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Dino Lamb, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Luca Rizzoli, Marco Riccioni, Nicolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Ross Vintcent, Alessandro Garbisi, Simone Gesi.

Attendance: 67,144

