Hibs have paid tribute to former director, Brian Houston, who has sadly died following an illness, aged 76.

A statement on the Club’s website reads:

“In more than a decade at the Club he supported from boyhood, Brian personified the definition of integrity provided by the writer CS Lewis – “doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.”

“Brian consistently supported the executive leadership at the Club, while happily providing robust, but ever-constructive, challenge within Board meetings. His family was always his top priority, but he would certainly name May 21st, 2016, as one of his happiest days. In other words, he was a thoroughly decent man and a proud and lifelong Hibernian fan.

“He enjoyed a highly successful career in business, rising to become the European Chief Executive of a global management consultancy, where he specialised in change management. Yet his preference was always to be viewed as what Einstein called “a man of value,” who would work for the betterment of the club and the community it served, and whose deeds matched his words.

“For six years he was Chairman of NHS Lothian – working tirelessly and well beyond his contracted hours to support and champion the NHS staff and service of which he was a great admirer. He was less in awe of the service’s political masters, with whom he had a difficult relationship. Tellingly, he was described as “a fantastic chairman” by former NHS Lothian Chief Executive Tim Davison, and he is still held in high esteem by those who run our local health service.

“Memorably, two of his great interests came together when he ran 11K to Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final in 2021 to raise funds for Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation and Hibernian FC’s groundbreaking pandemic partnership, saying “I’m only 72, it should be a doddle.”

“He was generously supported in his successful effort by fans who recognised in Brian one of their own. In the words of Hibs’ legend Eddie Turnbull “there’s class, there’s first class, and then there’s Hibs class.”

“Brian is survived by his wife and family. Our thoughts and sympathies are with them.”

