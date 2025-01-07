Portobello Beach will be the first venue for the New Year sea fishing shore league which starts on Friday, January 10, with six other matches to follow.

Registration is from 6pm to 6.15pm at the Bridge Street car park and the Sat Nav code is EH15 1TG.

Organiser Ian Campbell has confirmed that Match Two will be at Newhaven West on January 17 with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour Breakwater EH6 6PA with the third event on January 31 at Newhaven (East) with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour View EH6 6PG.

Joppa hosts the fourth match on February 7 with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Promenade View EH15 2ES and Match Five is at Seafield on February 21. Registration is again from 6pm to 6.15pm at Marine Esplanade EH6 7DP.

Newhaven (West) hosts the penultimate match on March 14 and registration is from 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour Breakwater EH6 6PA with the final match at Newhaven (East) on March 28 with registration from 6pm to 6.15pm at Western Harbour View EH6 6PG.

Fishing at all venues is from 7pm to 10pm and it is pre-booking only. Names are now being taken for March One of the series sponsored by The Edinburgh Angling Centre, The Fishing Megastore and Cox & Rawle, and they can be added on the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group social media page.

NIGHT FISHING: Portobello Beach taken during a previous series of the winter league by Nigel Duncan

