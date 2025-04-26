Police have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries into an assault of a child in Edinburgh.

The incident occurred around 3.45pm on Tuesday 15 April 2025, on Cultins Road.

The man pictured may be able to help with enquiries.

He is described as a white, 5ft 7in tall, slim build, around 30 years old with blue/green eyes, short light brown hair a light beard. He was wearing a dark coloured zip-up bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, and black and white trainers.

Constable Ross Murray said: “The man pictured is believed to have information that could help with our enquiries into this assault. “If this is you, or you recognise the man, please get in touch.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2191 of 15 April, 2025. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”

