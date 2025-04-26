Two men have been arrested and charged following the recovery of drugs with an estimated street value of around £190,000 in West Lothian.

Around 9.30am on Friday, 25 April, officers executed a warrant at a property in the Elm Square are of East Whitburn and a bladed weapon and cannabis were recovered.

Officers also executed a warrant at a property in the Marches Drive area of Armadale where cocaine and cannabis, along with illegal ornamental weapons, were recovered.

A property in the Wood Drive area of Whitburn was also searched and a significant amount of cocaine and cannabis was recovered.

The men, aged 25 and 30, were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

