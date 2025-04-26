Hibs long unbeaten league run came to an end at Pittodrie this afternoon.

The Easter Road side had the better chances and looked to be in control before the hosts scored with 10-minutes remaining.

Head coach David Gray made three changes to the starting XI that beat Dundee two weeks ago with Warren O’Hora, Josh Campbell and Kieron Bowie replacing Lewis Miller, Junior Hoilett and Mykola Kuharevich.

Attackers Hoilett and Kuharevich were on the bench, but Miller who this week extended his contract with the club was not in the squad.

Aberdeen were unchanged from their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts last weekend. Jamie McGrath, who played an important role in the ‘Dons winner at Hampden and has signed a pre-contract with Hibs started on the bench.

Former Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet started up front.

The Hibs players wore black armbands in memory of former goalkeeper Jim Heriot.

First real chance of the day fell to Martin Boyle in the fourth minute following a mistake by the ‘Dons keeper Dimitar Mitov but his effort from the edge of the area flew inches wide.

Moments later Campbell headed a Jordan Obita header just wide.

Alfie Dorrington then did well to intercept a Boyle cross with Kieron Bowie waiting.

From the resultant corner Campbell headed the ball into the path of Nectar Triantis but his effort struck Rocky Bushiri and went over the bar.

At the other end Bushiri did well to block firstly Ante Palaversa then Topi Keskinen.

O’Hore then produced an acrobatic interception to prevent Leighton Clarkson’s long ball reaching Keskinen.

Bowie managed to get on the end of a Campbell cross, but his effort was blocked.

O’Hora then produced a superb last-ditch tackle to stop Keskinen as play raged from end to end.

Just before the break Palaversa was shown a yellow card for pulling back Bowie.

Hibs started the second-half on the front foot and Campbell headed a Chris Cadden cross just wide.

Knoester then did well to deflect a Cadden cross behind for a corner with Boyle waiting to pounce.

In the 57th minute Jimmy Thelin sent on Jeppe Okkels and Hibs bound McGrath in place of Shayden Morris and Pape Gueye.

Moments later Dwight Gayle replaced Bowie up front for Hibs.

Keskinen was booked for a late challenge on Obita on the left wing. From Boyle free-kick Mitov was able to palm the ball behind for a corner.

Bushiri then bulleted Obita’s corner just over the bar.

In the 68th minute Nisbet fired the ball into the net but there was a clear offside in the build up and the goal was not given.

Nicky Cadden then replaced Dylan Levitt with 20-minutes remaining.

Campbell then fired wide from 20-yards.

Then with 10-minutes remaining Nisbet opened the scoring for the home side with a fantastic volley into the top corner of the net after chesting down a Bushiri header.

Jack Iredale was booked for a foul on McGrath before

Myko Kuharevich and Junior Hoilett replaced Iredale and Chris Cadden. In added time Jordan Smith produced two fines saves to keep the deficit to one goal.

Triantes went close with a shot from the edge of the box which was deflected for a corner and Aberdeen held on to take all three points.

Hibs remain in third place on goal difference level on points with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Dorrington, Knoester, Shinnie, Morris, Clarkson, Palaversa, Keskinen, Nisbet, Gueye.

Substitutes: Doohan, Devlin, Mackenzie, McGrath, Polvara, Dabbagh, Okkels, Milne, Boyd.

Hibs: Smith, O’Hora, Bushiri, Iredale, C Cadden, Levitt, Campbell, Triantis Obita, Boyle, Bowie.

Substitutes: Bursik, Ekpiteta, Alasana, N Cadden, Moriah-Welsh, Hoilett, Gayle, Whittaker, Kuharevich.

