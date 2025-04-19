Aberdeen have cut Hibs’ away allocation for next week’s potential third place shoot-out at Pittodrie.

It means that Hibs will receive just 792 tickets for the game on Saturday, April 26th.

Hibs are currently in third place and are three points ahead of both Aberdeen and Dundee United who face champions elect Celtic at Tannadice that weekend and will take the title if they avoid defeat.

With a third place finish likely to be hugely lucrative for European football next season if Celtic with the Scottish Cup, the Dons have reduced the visiting support and have kept block R in the South Stand back for additional home fans.

