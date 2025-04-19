Early career theatre makers are ready to display their work off in a showcase next week.

Over seven weeks, Hannah McGregor, Harry Walker, Margot Conde Arenas, Molly McGrath, Robbie

Hail and Taya Sian have been working with multi award-winning director Cora Bissett and a range

of practitioners to experiment, collaborate with one another and develop brand-new work for

the event at Assembly Roxy on Friday 25 April 2025.

Audiences can choose their own route for the event, experiencing the performances around the venue. The artists dissect identity and society’s role in shaping it through emotive love letters to childhood homes, journeys through family stories and the sea, the rediscovery of lost memories… or dealing with more recent ones.



Cora Bissett, Lead Artist on the programme, is excited to be collaborating with the cohort:

“Young artists at the early stages of their career are the very people we need to be bold,

intrepid, resourceful, political, inventive and fearless – to keep culture thriving in Scotland.

“I am loving sharing the experience I have but also listening to and facilitating their ideas. I have been

extremely fortunate in my journey at various stages to have had elders like the late great

Dave MacLennan and the legendary Andy Arnold support me and my ideas when I was starting

out. Those elders gave me space and encouragement to try stuff out and grow in confidence.

It’s a privilege now to do that for this new generation.”



Trajectories is designed to fully support these 6 young artists through dedicated development

and rehearsal time, financial support and a tailored line-up of leading industry professionals.

Jacky Hardacre, Chief Executive of Scottish Youth Theatre, said: “We first delivered the Trajectories programme successfully in 2022 in Glasgow and we’re delighted to offer the opportunity again, this time in Edinburgh. Forging a path into a theatre career is fraught with challenges and the scaffolding Scottish Youth Theatre provides is needed

more than ever. The young artists and the performances they create inspire us to keep showcasing the sector’s newest voices.”

The public showcase event takes the form of a mini festival of performances around the venue.

Tickets start at an accessible £6 for the full event and are on sale on the Assembly Roxy website.

Trajectories is produced by Scottish Youth Theatre, supported by Creative Scotland’s National

Lottery Open Fund for Organisations and Thriplow Charitable Trust.

https://assemblyroxy.com/whats-on/263-trajectories

