More than 120 police officers are preparing to deploy to Scotland’s communities following successful conclusion of their probationer training.

Police Scotland’s newest recruits marked the end of their training during a passing out parade at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan, yesterday, Friday, 18 April, 2025.

The cohort of 121 were congratulated by Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors at the official ceremony in front of family and loved ones.

DCC Connors said: “Policing is a job like no other. It is a hugely rewarding and demanding vocation and I thank our new officers for their commitment to public service.

“They are stepping forward to improve the lives and wellbeing of Scotland’s communities by keeping people safe and bring offenders to justice.

“When they discharge their duties they will do so with integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to uphold human rights.”

The intake comprises 72 male officers and 49 female officers.

If you are interested in a career with Police Scotland, please visit the recruitment section of their website.

