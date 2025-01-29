An 82-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Niddrie.

Around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, officers were called to a report of crash involving the driver of a car and a pedestrian in Marischal Place in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing.

The road was closed for four hours while enquiries were carried out and the road re-opened at 7.20pm.

