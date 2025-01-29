An 82-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Niddrie.
Around 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, officers were called to a report of crash involving the driver of a car and a pedestrian in Marischal Place in Niddrie, Edinburgh.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing.
The road was closed for four hours while enquiries were carried out and the road re-opened at 7.20pm.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.