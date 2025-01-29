Police officers searching for a 60-year-old man missing from Edinburgh have traced his car near St Madoes, in Perth.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday, 27 January, 2025, in the Dundas Street area of Edinburgh.

Enquiries have been ongoing to trace him and his grey Volvo was traced in the Chapelhill near St Madoes around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 28 January, 2025.

Searches are being carried out in the area and officers are continuing to appeal for the help of the public to trace Guy.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair.

When last seen, Guy was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Inspector James Longden said: “It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“His vehicle has been traced in Chapelhill near St Madoes and that is where our searches are being focussed.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Guy, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of 27 January, 2025.

