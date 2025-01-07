Police are appealing for help to trace 21-year-old Maisy Williams who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

Maisy was last seen in the Tipperlinn Road area around 12.30pm on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with black, shoulder length hair.

Maisy was last seen wearing black trousers, a black hoodie, a black beanie hat, and red trainers.

Inspector Paul Begley said: “Enquiries to trace Maisy are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information on where Maisy may be is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1211 of 7 January, 2025.”

