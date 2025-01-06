Police are pursuing positive lines of enquiries to trace two men suspected of using dogs to hunt wild animals in East Lothian.

On Sunday 5th January 2024, officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT) took part in a ‘Wildlife Crime Day of Action’.

Whilst conducting rural patrols in the North Berwick area, they observed the two males who made off after being spotted.

Officers traced their vehicle a short distance away, which was seized under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Enquiries into the incident are on-going.

