The Varna International Ballet and Orchestra return to the UK after their debut tour in 2023.

The company will visit 20 venues around the UK with classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet, and will be performing at theEdinburgh Playhouse from Thu 16 – Sat 18 January 2025.



Performances are suitable for all the family (no under threes permitted in the venue) and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike.

The Nutcracker is an enchanting story set on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems.

Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

Shakespeare’s tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.



Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.



EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

16 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

17 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

18 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

