Cassie, a Rottweiler cross, has been living with Dogs Trust for the longest out of all the dogs currently in their care and is available for adoption by a suitable individual or family.

The dog is suitable for a household with children aged 16 and over, and it would be best if she was the only pet.

A secure garden for her to play in would be a bonus, and it would be preferred if the new home was in a rural location.

Susan Tonner, Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder said: “Cassie is a very clever and playful girl who we all adore. Since she arrived in 2020, we have found homes for hundreds of dogs, but Cassie continues to be overlooked by potential adopters. However, we know her special someone is out there and when they meet our charming girl, they will love her as much as we do.

“Our dedicated training team have spent a lot of time with Cassie, and she has progressed amazingly well with all aspects of her training. As she can be unsure of new people and dogs, Cassie was introduced to wearing a muzzle which she wears happily just like wearing a collar. Cassie responds well to her name and her lead walking is lovely. We also trained Cassie on car travel as she never used to get into a vehicle but now enjoys frequent offsite trips to new walking destinations and for playtime in an enclosed field. Cassie is a bright girl, so she learns quickly, and she is charm personified when after playtime she helps tidy up by putting her toys away in her toy box. She is affectionate with people she knows so once she has built the bond with her new owners, she will be their most loyal and loving companion.”

