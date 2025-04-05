The newest park in the city was declared open in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday morning when a few hundred people gathered for the activities on offer.

The entrance of the park is marked with large lettering making it more visible for everyone visiting to enjoy its open green space and play equipment, and there were many things to see and do – but it was the free ice-cream which appeared to be the biggest draw.

The space has six different zones including three play areas with a wide range of play equipment. There is plenty of outdoor space to explore and an inner ring walk going round the outer edges of the frame with a range of places to sit and relax.

An outdoor exhibition has also been created which showcases the history of Granton gasworks as well as the restoration process.

The council leader helped Aaron from Craigroyston Youth Community Football Club who cut the ribbon to officially open the park – transformed with £1.2m funding from the Scottish government and £16.4m from the UK government and lies at the centre of the £1.3bn regeneration area in North Edinburgh — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 2025-04-05T14:14:41.711Z

Lyall aged 11 and Ellie aged 14 © 2025 Martin McAdam

Lily (10) Leia (11) and Nathalie (12) © 2025 Martin McAdam

Aaron from the Craigroyston Youth Community Football Club cuts the ribbon to open the park with Jane Meagher, Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council standing by. © 2025 Martin McAdam

Stella (6) © 2025 Martin McAdam

Tracy Gilbert MP © 2025 Martin McAdam

