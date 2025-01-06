James Penrice admitted that the narrow 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice was “not pretty” at times but added: “We controlled long spells of the game.”

The former Livingston and Patrick Thistle player felt the Men in Maroon defended the box well in this William Hill Premiership clash despite high-flying United “throwing everything at us”.

The match-winner, who thundered home a volley after 73 minutes to delight the 1,800 travelling fans, added: “To a man I thought we were excellent.

“The only disappointing aspect was that we did not take more of our chances. We were getting into good areas and the final ball has not been great, but luckily we put one away.”

On the goal, he modestly said: “You need to be alive in the box and I put it away.”

Penrice, recruited during the summer, admitted that Pittodrie is a difficult place to go. Hearts lost narrowly, 3-2, on their last visit on October 6, after leading 2-1, thanks to goals from Frankie Kent and Blair Spittal, but Scotland defender, Nicky Devlin and Croatian midfielder, Ante Palaversa, netted for the Dons, the game-winner coming after 88 minutes, to secure the points for the home side.

Penrice, who has been outstanding for the Jambos so far this term, admitted: “That was disappointing, and we will go there with a plan and we go trying to get three points.”

Meanwhile, tickets for Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen remain on general sale and briefs for the new home match against Kilmarnock on January 25 go on sale on January 7 at 10am. They are available on eTickets or in person at the Ticket Office.

Finally, the Player of the Month in the Hearts Standard newspaper is teenage striker, James Wilson (pictured) by Thomas Brown.

