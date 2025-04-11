Hearts will attempt to play as they did against Dundee United last weekend. Confirmation came from the club’s head coach, Neil Critchley, at his pre-match media briefing at Riccarton.

The former Blackpool boss said their preparation has been as normal for this key William Hill Premiership clash and he believes that if the Jambos can play at a similar level with more quality and intelligence in front of goal then his men will get the result they want.

Victory would secure a top six slot after the split and Critchley (pictured) said: “The full focus from everybody is on the top six or the split, because it’s the last game before that happens.

“You’ve got to remember that there are another five games to go after that, so it’s not like the end of the season.

“It sort of feels like that because it’s coming to a bit of a crescendo this weekend.”

Motherwell have won six of their past eight home matches against Hearts but a draw between the clubs would open the door for St Mirren to claim a spot in the top six. They entertain Ross County at Paisley.

Defeat at Fir Park would pitch the Jambos into the relegation zone where safety is not guaranteed and he said: “We understand the importance of the game. It’s in our hands.”

Hearts have 39 points from 32 games and are sixth with St Mirren seventh on on 38 points and Motherwell in the eighth position also with 38 points but an inferior goal difference of minus 19 against The Buddies goals against as minus ten.

Critchley also confirmed that Hearts will not be taking up the option to make Gerald Taylor’s deal permanent. He has struggled with injuries and will return to his parent club.

However, the coach said their first summer signing, Christian Borchgrevink, is somebody they have been analysing for some time.

He added: “We want a competitive squad and we want to try and always improve the team. We think Christian, at the age of 25, has got the best years in front of him.”

