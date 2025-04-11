Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on Queensferry Road.
Officers have imposed road closures at Orchard Road and the junction with Queensferry Terrace.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
No details have been released regarding any vehicles involved.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
More details to follow.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.