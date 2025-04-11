Scots are invited to nominate their favourite traditions to be included on an official living heritage list.

These will be the traditional practices which go to make up our culture and identity and will encompass everything from Hogmanay to Highland dancing, haggis hurling and Up Helly Aa. The UK Government under the previous administration issued a response to a consultation on what the inventory will include, and it sets out how all governments in the UK will create lists of living heritage. Submissions for the list are encouraged from all sectors of society, and include people who have brought traditions from overseas to the UK.

Suggestions for Scotland could include traditions like taking part in a Loony Dook, the Burry Man in South Queensferry, Common Ridings, dancing the Slosh or taking part in a scramble at weddings. High tea, stovies and tablet are some of the food suggestions on the list which has been started by Museums Galleries Scotland on this site here, where anyone can already make suggestions to be included.

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, said: “This is a chance for community groups across Scotland to really have some fun and think about how we celebrate being Scottish through our food, culture, practices and celebrations. We want to include the things that represent our uniqueness, our sense of humour and our pride in our country. A respect for our age-old traditions will be covered, but so too should what’s important to us in modern Scottish life.

“It all ties in with our commitment to Brand Scotland – celebrating everything about Scottish life and promoting Scotland globally.

I’d like to urge community groups from the Western Isles to Wester Hailes and Kirkwall to Coldstream to contribute when nominations open in summer.”

The move to accumulate suggestions follows the 2003 UNESCO Convention for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage which the UK ratified only last year. Each member state must now compile a list of their traditions and folklore, performance, customs and craft which tell the national story. Nominations are expected to open later this year.

DCMS ran a public consultation from January to February 2024 to inform the development of an Inventory of Living Heritage in the UK. This included 16 roundtables, which sought the views of those interested in recognising living heritage, such as grassroots organisations, non-governmental organisations, museums and academics as well as government representatives from across the UK.

Following this engagement, it has been agreed that nominations will be accepted under seven categories, which are:

Oral expressions, which could include poetry and storytelling

Performing Arts

Social Practices, which could include festivals and customs

Nature, Land and Spirituality, which could include land practices and living heritage knowledge and practice relating to nature and the environment

Crafts

Sports and Games

Culinary Practices

Further information about how to nominate traditions and crafts to be included on the inventories, including gaining support and consent from the community will be available when the call for submissions opens

Brave souls take a dip in the cold sea at Portobello, Edinburgh for the Porty Loony Dook to welcome in 2025 PHOTO Greg Macvean

