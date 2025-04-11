Edinburgh Futures Institute created from the former Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh has been officially opened by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Academics, students and industry partners from the Edinburgh Futures Institute met The Princess Royal, the University of Edinburgh Chancellor, at an event on Friday along with some of the specialist tradespeople who renovated the former hospital.

The Institute was supported by £55 million from the UK Government and £2 million from The Scottish Government as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal’s Data Driven Innovation programme.

Now an innovation hub driving interdisciplinary research, teaching and entrepreneurship, the historic building brings together students, researchers, partners and the public to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

During the opening, Her Royal Highness was welcomed by Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, and toured the building’s flexible spaces designed to encourage collaboration. The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth MSP and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy were also in attendance.

HRH The Princess Royal, Chancellor, University of Edinburgh was meet by Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Lady Mathieson and guests.

Pic Neil Hanna



HRH The Princess Royal, Chancellor, University of Edinburgh unveiled the plaque after the tour and speeches of the Edinburgh Futures Institute

Pic Neil Hanna







HRH The Princess Royal, Chancellor, University of Edinburgh was joined by Professor Sir Peter Mathieson on a tour of the Edinburgh Futures Institute

Pic Neil Hanna





HRH The Princess Royal, Chancellor, University of Edinburgh and Professor Sir Peter Mathieson meet Professor Shannon Vallor and Professor Themis Prodromakis on a tour of the Edinburgh Futures Institute

Pic Neil Hanna







HRH The Princess Royal, Chancellor, University of Edinburgh and Professor Sir Peter Mathieson meet Peter Bentley on a tour of the Edinburgh Futures Institute



Pic Neil Hanna



Like this: Like Loading...