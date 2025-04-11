Edinburgh Futures Institute created from the former Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh has been officially opened by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.
Academics, students and industry partners from the Edinburgh Futures Institute met The Princess Royal, the University of Edinburgh Chancellor, at an event on Friday along with some of the specialist tradespeople who renovated the former hospital.
The Institute was supported by £55 million from the UK Government and £2 million from The Scottish Government as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal’s Data Driven Innovation programme.
Now an innovation hub driving interdisciplinary research, teaching and entrepreneurship, the historic building brings together students, researchers, partners and the public to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.
During the opening, Her Royal Highness was welcomed by Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, and toured the building’s flexible spaces designed to encourage collaboration. The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth MSP and Melanie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy were also in attendance.
Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.