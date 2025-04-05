In the first match of 2025 the home team might have hoped for a better result.

It was bitterly cold at Armadale for the opening of the Scottish Speedway season, indeed the first match in the UK in 2025 at Championship level. Everyone would be grateful that the match went smoothly and was completed in under 90 minutes. It ended with a four point advantage to Glasgow going into the Ashfield leg next Friday.

It was a tight match with never more than four points between the teams, both sides at various points holding the advantage. In the end Tigers 9 heat wins to Monarchs 6 was the key factor, more so than the advantage the home side had at reserve through Palovaara.

The Stellar Monarchs only had one new boy in the absence of Oskar Polis, so all eyes were on Jonatan Grahn who had a steady debut. He scored paid 6 with a race win and said “It’s a good start but I want more points and more race wins. Once I get more laps I will get better and better.

“It was very cold but I felt my setup was good. I know Ashfield is a bigger track and I think we can go there and do well next week.”

Best heat of the night was heat 11 in which Hodder led the way for a couple of laps from Castagna with Harris trying to find a gap. The three went into the third lap three abreast before the home captain forced to the front.

Scores were level after twelve heats but Howarth and Harris took a 5-1 from heat 13 as Sedgmen and Castagna could not rise to the occasion. The writing was on the wall then though Kye Thomson’s race win and a 4-2 in heat 14 did half the deficit.

So Monarchs went in to the last heat needing a miracle 5-1 for the win, but it wasn’t to be. Justin Sedgmen led the way as he had in the opener, but this time Harris pulled off a great move to burst past for victory. Dan Thompson was third, his only defeat on the night.

When they add a fit Boughen (he pulled out after two heats), Tigers top five will be formidable, and their reserves both showed promise. The Monarchs, who can’t wait to see Polis in action, had no failures but will have to hope they can get more race wins in the weeks to come.

Stellar Edinburgh Monarchs (43): Justin Sedgmen 10+0, Jonatan Grahn 5+1, Kye Thomson 10+1, Oskar Polis 0+0, Paco Castagna 5+0, Victor Palovaara 10+2, Max James 3+0

Glasgow Tigers (47): Chris Harris 12+1, Ashton Boughen 0+0, Dan Thompson 13+0, Leon Flint 6+1, Kyle Howarth 10+0, Freddy Hodder 1+1, Max Perry 5+0

Oskar Polis

Monarchs confirmed this week that financial services transformation company, Stellar Omada, continue as Title Partner for the 2025 season.

Stellar Omada enter their third season as Title Partner of both the Monarchs and Monarchs Academy sides, cementing their tremendous backing of the Club.

Colin Frame, Managing Director of Stellar Omada, said: “Supporting the Edinburgh Monarchs has been a great experience for us. We’ve seen the team develop over the years, from working with individual junior riders to backing the Monarchs Academy right up to the main team.

“The relationship we’ve built with the Monarchs Management and the riders has been really rewarding, and we’re proud to follow their growth again this year. Our involvement goes beyond just sponsorship, it’s about contributing to a sport we care about and connecting with the local community.

“Good luck to everyone for the season ahead, see you on Friday for the big derby!”

Alex Harkess, Co-Promoter of the Stellar Monarchs, added, “We have a wonderful relationship with Colin Frame and everyone at Stellar Omada and we are proud to continue as the Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs for the 2025.

“It has been great to see the continued growth at Stellar and we know well the passion and enthusiasm that Colin brings to everything he does. He is a passionate Monarchs fan and it is our pleasure to have Stellar on board.”

“Stellar are committed to making a positive impact in the community which is evident in our continued partnership and we are delighted to represent Stellar both in the local area and across the country.”

