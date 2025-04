The gas holder in Granton is lit every night.

Photographer and night owl, Tom Duffin, was in the park in March and also last night taking the photos below to show the north Edinburgh focal point in all its glory.,

There is an official ribbon cutting on Saturday morning. Read more here.

Permanent lighting on the frame allows it to be seen brightly when the sun is going down and after dark.

At Gasholder 1 on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony ALL PHOTOS Tom Duffin

Like this: Like Loading...