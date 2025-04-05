Edinburgh Athletic Club athletes brought back medals from the 4J Scottish Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, among them 32-year-old sprinter Allan Hamilton who has sights on next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Hamilton won the men’s 60m in 6.79 secs – just outside his personal best – and said: “The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are there and maybe it can be fourth time lucky in terms of us having a men’s 4x100m relay team in there. I think we have some depth now in the sprints and there is incentive there for everyone, that is for sure.”

Other Edinburgh AC successes came from long jumper Stephen Mackenzie, high jumper Matthew Tait, 1500m runner Peter Cameron, triple jumper Henry Clarkson and pole vaulters Andrew McFarlane and Donald Ross in the men’s senior and under-17 events, respectively. Photos by Bobby Gavin.

2025 4J Mackenzie added to success in the British Universities Championship. Pic courtesy of Bobby Gavin.

Allan Hamilton, nearest, is targeting the Commonwealth Games. Pic courtesy of Bobby Gavin

Like this: Like Loading...