Hibs head coach David Gray believes his side will head to Ibrox full of positivity given their recent run of form.

Gray, who won the Manager of the Month award for March, has seen his side go 15 games unbeaten in the William Premiership, and this weekend take on a Rangers side, who have lost their last four home games.

Despite the Gers’ recent form at Ibrox, Gray explained to Hibs TV that he’s under no illusions on how challenging this game will be.

“It’ll be a difficult match; history tells you that. 2018 was the last time we won there, so that tells you how difficult it is to go there.

“We did well there earlier on this season, but didn’t get the result we were looking for. The players can take confidence from that, though.

“It’s a slightly different challenge with the new manager, but it’s the same players.

“We can’t go into the game with anymore positivity in terms of what we’re doing at the minute. We’re in a really good place. We want to go there and win.”

Hibs cemented their top six spot in the William Hill Premiership last weekend, and now have their eyes set on trying to play European football next season.

Gray explained that his players are full of confidence, but will need to be at their very best to take points off Rangers.

“We need to take huge positives from the run we’ve been on. What we’ve demonstrated is that when we’re at the very top of our level, we’re a good side and very hard to beat.

“We will need to be at that level on Saturday, if we’re at that level then we have a very good chance.

“It’s a brilliant place for us to go and play, 50,000 supporters that want you to lose, and an opportunity for us to change history; that’s the challenge to the players.”

