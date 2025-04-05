Hibs defender Jordan Obita insists the squad are full of confidence ahead of today’s trip to Ibrox but admits they will have to concentrate throughout the 90 minutes.

Hibs go into the game off the back of a 15-match unbeaten league run dating back to early December 2024.

Speaking to Hibs TV ahead of the match, Obita insists preparations have been positive in the week leading up to the fixture.

“We’re always ready, no matter if we are playing Rangers or St Johnstone – we are always confident and we are all looking forward to the game.

“Rangers are a top-tier team with some quality players; I always find that when you play against the top two – when you give them a chance they normally take it. We need to be solid, compact and make sure we concentrate throughout the 90 minutes.”

Hibs current unbeaten run has seen the club jump from the bottom of the table – up to third in the William Hill Premiership and with an excellent chance of finishing in a European qualification place.

“We have shown over the last 15 league games that we have been ruthless in both boxes.

“If we can do that again, we are confident we can get something from the game.

“Right now, the league is really tight, so to get a result at the weekend would be a massive boost for us going into the last few games of the season.

“Before we were chasing the teams above us but now we are being chased, but we’ve done really well and we can be happy at what we have achieved so far this season.”

Hibs last win at Ibrox was back in 2018 – when goals from John McGinn and Jamie Maclaren earned all three points in a 2-1 victory.

Obita added: “The manager has always set us little targets throughout the season and we have managed to tick a few off. Hopefully, we can add to that list at the weekend.

“We know we have to be on the top of our game, we have the confidence to play against anyone at the moment – so if we keep our concentration for the full 90 minutes we will give ourselves an opportunity.”

