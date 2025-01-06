Police in Midlothian have arrested a 45-year-old man following the theft of a charity tin from premises in John Street Penicuik.

The theft took place during a break in sometime between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 January.

Officers said that the man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the future.

“At 9.10am on Friday, 3 January, 2025 officers received reports of a break-in and theft at a charity’s premises in John Street, Penicuik.

“A charity tin and a sum of money was reported to have been stolen sometime between Thursday, 2 January, 2025 and Friday, 3 January, 2025.

“A 45-year-old was arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Like this: Like Loading...