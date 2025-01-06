Police in Midlothian have arrested a 45-year-old man following the theft of a charity tin from premises in John Street Penicuik.
The theft took place during a break in sometime between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 January.
Officers said that the man will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the future.
“At 9.10am on Friday, 3 January, 2025 officers received reports of a break-in and theft at a charity’s premises in John Street, Penicuik.
“A charity tin and a sum of money was reported to have been stolen sometime between Thursday, 2 January, 2025 and Friday, 3 January, 2025.
“A 45-year-old was arrested and charged in connection.
“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.