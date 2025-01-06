Hearts visited, he said, an in-form team, sitting third in the William Hill Premiership table, and he added: “I thought we were the better team, particularly in the first-half, and we scored a really good goal, then we had to fight and scrap it out.

“Craig (Gordon) did not have a save to make in the whole game until right at the death. I felt we protected the goal brilliantly well, first contact, second contact being blocked, and getting bodies around the ball.

“Back-to-back victories 1-0, great scoreline, clean sheets and producing a little more quality at the other end of the pitch.”

The coach did admit that he would have liked to have seen the Jambos pass the ball better in the second-half, and making more use of it, but added: “Overall, it was a really good team performance away from home. I felt we deserved to win the game.”

Incidentally, The Jam Tarts social media site has published an interesting statistic.

It shows the form table since the Englishman became head coach. Hearts are fourth in the table behind, Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United. Hibs, incidentally, are in fifth.

PICTURE: Neil Critchley on the touchline captured by Thomas Brown

