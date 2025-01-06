The Shelter charity shop made more than £22,000 in just over two days at the start of its 22nd annual January sale of designer brands and rare collectibles.





The Stockbridge shop made more than £17,300 on the first day of its annual week-long sale on Friday – a new record sum for a single day – after shoppers queued for up to three hours for bargains. Sales had topped £22,290 by Sunday morning.



The homelessness charity’s Stockbridge shop has become famous for its annual January sale, which has run for one week in early January each year since 2003.



It includes the “most exciting and intriguing items” including designer labels, rare books, vintage jewellery, classic toys, vinyl records and ornaments, donated by the public in recent months and stashed away by staff.



This year, some of the most expensive items sold include a rare copy of Charles Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol, priced at £500, a cream coloured Chanel suit for £150 and a little black dress by Vivienne Westwood that was snapped up for £80.



Around 40 people waited in line for the opening on Friday, resulting in over £4000 of sales within the first half hour, and over £8500 by lunchtime.



Sales hit a new record of £17,300 on the first day, and soared past the £22,000 mark during the weekend.



One customer spent £1,916 on a pile of books including the rare fourth edition Dickens as well as a late 16th century tome in Latin for £400 and a range of hard backs signed by David Attenborough, priced at £20-30 each.



Meanwhile, other customers snapped up £500 worth of 1920s-30s amber bead costume jewellery and designer labels including Gucci, Chanel, Burberry and Ralph Lauren.



An extravagantly dressed Barbie doll by designer Bob Mackie and a rare 1858 copy of Emily Bronte’s classic novel Wuthering Heights — both with three figure price tags — remain among hundreds of bargains still on the shelves.



Pete Jew, the Stockbridge shop’s manager, said: “It’s only possible because of the generosity of our customers and supporters. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed.



“It’s not just the big ticket items but hundreds of smaller things too, which make up the total.



The shop has been a fixture in Edinburgh’s Raeburn Place since 1981.



The annual New Year sale of donated designer items started in 2003 and raises vital funds for Shelter Scotland’s work to help homeless and badly housed households across Scotland.



Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “Over the last 22 years, the January Stockbridge launch has become a much-anticipated highlight for bargain hunters and collectors in Edinburgh and beyond, so it was no surprise to see people queuing before we’d even opened.



“As well as offering an exciting range of items, the event raises crucial funds for Shelter Scotland’s fight against homelessness. It’s inspiring to see its enduring popularity and record-breaking success year after year.”

