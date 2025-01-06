Eighteen brave souls took to the waters of the Lake of Menteith on New Year’s Day as part of a “Loony Dook”.

Guests from as far afield as Devon and Australia, stayed at the Hotel to enjoy a traditional Scottish Hogmanay in the Trossachs. Many, who also had Christmas at the Hotel, are members of Karma Club, an exciting new travel and lifestyle concept that gives its members exclusive access to a worldwide collection of boutique luxury resorts, eateries, spas, events and destination experiences. It’s a unique opportunity to sample Karma Group’s international portfolio with a wealth of benefits.

Throughout December, Karma Lake of Menteith had offered a varied Twelve Days of Karma Christmas, with festive events and happenings, from Christmas Wreath making to cheese and wine showcases, to winter walks, open to everyone, not just hotel residents.

It also included entertainment from local trad musicians who have become Karma Lake of Menteith favourites, performing on regular live music nights .

“We’re delighted that we adhered to the tradition of a bracing cold water dook on New Year’s Day morning – the water was not as cold as we expected,” said Operations Director at Karma Lake of Menteith, Joshua Ford, who also took the water himself. “We quickly warmed up afterwards with some hot drinks. The feedback on this experience was extremely positive from our guests. For many, it was the first time they had taken part in a traditional Scottish Hogmanay, and let’s just say they loved it from start to finish, especially our wide choice of Drams.”

Commenting on the three year anniversary of Karma Group’s ownership of the Hotel, Joshua said: “We’re delighted to have been here at the Port of Menteith for three years now. It was the best decision to acquire this property and make it part of the Karma portfolio so that guests from all over the world can discover the delights of the Trossachs – Scotland is a huge draw for them!

“We enjoyed full occupancy over the festive period.”

“It’s onwards now, into January, when the water of life will once again be in the spotlight through our famous Malt Vault as we approach Burns Night,” finished Joshua. “We also have some special treats lined up for Valentine’s Day.”

Further details https://karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-lake-of-menteith/

