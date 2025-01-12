Police are appealing for information following the theft of a car in Armadale on Wednesday, 8 January, 2025.

Around 6pm, a white Mercedes GLC 250D 4Matic SE AUT with VRM MK16 UAV was stolen from a driveway on Baird Road.

Initial enquiries suggest the car was stolen via keyless theft and driven onto a white Ford flatbed truck with two black stripes on the bonnet.

The flatbed, which had no front VRM, was seen in the area shortly after 5pm the same day. Two men wearing hi-viz were also seen in the area around the time of the theft.

The flatbed was then driven along Bridgecastle Road and towards Armadale Cross.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Although it was dark, it was still early and the area was busy with traffic.

“We are asking people to think back, did you see anything suspicious? If so, please get in touch.

“We are also urging the public to check private CCTV and dash-cam footage to see if anything that can help with our investigation has been captured.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0710 of Thursday, 9 January, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...