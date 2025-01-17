This week Chief Superintendent David Robertson welcomed nine new Probationary Police Constables to Edinburgh Division.

The Divisional Commander discussed some of the incidents they have already been in involved in in their first few shifts.

These included apprehending housebreakers, finding missing persons, enquiring into incidents of domestic abuse,

Officers also responded to a drugs death and other non suspicious deaths.

They also charged shoplifters, passed a death message, and help keeping people safe during the busy night time economy on #OperationNightGuard.

