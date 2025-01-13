Forgotten man Dylan Levitt played his part in Hibs victory over Motherwell on Saturday making his first start for the Club since the middle of August 2024

Martin Boyle bagged another brace with Nectar Triantis also on target as Hibs secured a 3-1 victory over the Steelmen.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match Levitt shared his thoughts on the 90 minutes.

“It was a really good performance and a really good result. I thought we controlled the game well and we went into half-time with a two-goal lead.

“We controlled things in the second half, it was a good performance – we’re now into the top six – so overall it was a very good day.

“We knew they would make changes at half-time, but we knew we had to be calm in the chaos. We took the sting out of the game and kept playing our football.”

The result means we move up into the top six and extend our unbeaten run to seven matches – including five wins.

“For me personally, it was a good day all-round with me getting the minutes that I did and to get the win under our belts. I have been working hard on the training pitch, waiting to be called upon and to take my chance when it comes.

“The last couple of weeks the boys have been in really high spirits. Confidence comes with winning games, all the boys are confident going into every game and we know what have to do to win games.”

