Former Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Dame Sue Bruce, will chair the review of Creative Scotland, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has announced.



The review will examine Creative Scotland’s remit, functions and how it can best support the culture sector’s ambitions for renewal.

It will be the first review of Creative Scotland since its establishment in 2010, as part of a wider commitment to review how the culture sector is supported.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson welcomed the “wealth of experience” Dame Sue Bruce will bring to the review, with previous roles in Scotland’s arts and local government sectors. Dame Sue led the council at the time the trams contracts had ground to a halt.

Mr Robertson said: “I’m delighted that Dame Sue Bruce agreed to chair of the Creative Scotland review. She brings a wealth of experience from previous roles in the arts and local government sectors, making her well-placed to conduct a thorough and independent review into how Creative Scotland supports the arts in Scotland.

“The 2025-26 Scottish Budget includes a record £34 million uplift for culture. I am determined to maximise the impact of every penny of that. The review will consider the diversity of potential sources of funding, such as philanthropy, for culture to underpin a more sustainable and resilient cultural sector in the years to come. The intention of this review is to ensure views the length and breadth of Scotland are heard swiftly and the vitally important contribution that artists and cultural organisations do for our nation and our identity is recognised, valued and well-supported in the years to come.

“The Scottish Government has also today launched a new survey seeking views on how culture and the arts are currently supported in Scotland and areas for change. The responses will help inform the scope of the review so I would encourage all those with an interest to respond to our survey.”

Dame Sue Bruce said:“Culture and the arts reflect our values, aspirations and history as a country and the people who work in the sector make an invaluable contribution to our society and our economy.

“I look forward to working with the sector and Creative Scotland to ensure that it’s remit and functions continue to be relevant for the culture sector today, recognising that there has been much change in the sector since 2010 when Creative Scotland was first established.”

The same £34 million was mentioned today in the response to the cancellation of Edinburgh’s Burns&Beyond festival which producers Unique said is due to lack of government funding.



