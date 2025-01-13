Ian D’Annunzio-Green who runs Honeycomb & Co in Bruntsfield has announced his retirement and the sale of the business to Pantry Edinburgh.

The café which he opened in 2017 will close on 19 January and will then be run under the ownership of Peter and Steph Borgen-Nielsen, owners of The Pantry and Hula Juice Bar. Ian previously owned Heritage Portfolio Ltd which caters for events and also runs popular cafés at the National Galleries and Hopetoun House.

Honeycomb & Co Executive Director Ian D’Annunzio-Green said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved since opening in 2017. The team and I have built a community of loyal regular customers and have supported local businesses, charities and independent suppliers over that time. We successfully navigated the Covid lockdowns and so many other challenges familiar to those in the sector, and we will be closing our doors with the business thriving and still operating at its very best.

“Peter and Steph have decades of experience in hospitality and I’m delighted to see our sunny Honeycomb corner re-open as Pantry Edinburgh. My fantastic team of busy bees will make the move to become employees of Pantry and they will be looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back once the doors re-open.

“I’d like to thank our customers, suppliers and partners and of course my wonderful team for their commitment, energy and enthusiasm over the years. I wish Peter and Steffi every success when they take over the reins at 1 Merchiston Place.”

Steph Nielsen, Operations & Growth at Hula Group said: “We are honoured to take over such a cherished part of the community. Ian and his team have created something truly special and we’re excited to continue that legacy as Pantry. At Pantry, we’re all about amazing fresh food and creating spaces where people feel welcome and have a great experience. We’re delighted to welcome the Honeycomb & Co team into the Pantry family and look forward to working with them to bring our signature brunch and coffee experience to Bruntsfield. To Honeycomb’s loyal customers – we can’t wait to meet you and continue the warm, vibrant atmosphere you love.”

