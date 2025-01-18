Detectives are appealing for information following a break-in and theft at a premises in Uphall which took place around 8.40pm on Friday, 17 January, 2025 on Houston Mains Holdings.

A number of golf clubs were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3605 of Friday, 17 January, 2025.

