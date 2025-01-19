Scotland Office Ministerial team, Ian Murray and Kirsty McNeill, are to host a reception to toast Scottish achievements at home and abroad on Monday in London.

Around 160 representatives from businesses, third sector and academic institutions have been invited to gather at Scotland Office’s London HQ, Dover House when the event “will recognise the crucial role of Scotland for delivering growth and opportunity for all as part of UK government’s Plan for Change”.

The special Burns Night reception will celebrate Scotland’s ‘rich contribution to growth and society through business, innovation, academia, charity, and the arts”.

They represent just a selection of the groups the ministers have met since coming to government last July and span the length and breadth of Scotland, from Shetland to Stirling and Dundee to Dumfries.

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said: “Bringing together so many of those who represent what is truly great about Scotland is a fantastic way to celebrate Burns Night. It’s a real privilege to be able to gather with and thank such a diverse range of achievers for all they do for Scotland and the UK.

“We look forward to continuing to work with them and the rest of the country as we get on with delivering our Plan for Change to fire growth and put more money in people’s pockets. They – and the global legacy of Robert Burns – are truly inspirational as we deliver a decade of national renewal, including through our Brand Scotland campaign to champion Scotland and Scottish businesses around the world.”

From the business community, firms such as JP Morgan Chase will join renewables leaders SSE and global drinks brand Diageo. Charities Social Bite, Homeless Project Scotland, Beatson Cancer Charity, AUGB Edinburgh and Children First are also among those represented. The Scotch Whisky Association and the Food and Drink Federation will champion Scotland’s diverse produce and national drink along with world-famous Harris Tweed.

Members of the media and artistic community will also be welcomed, including MG Alba, STV, Capital Theatres and the V&A Dundee are on the invitation list. The universities of Aberdeen, Dundee and St Andrews will represent academia, and innovators from Saxavord Spaceport in Shetland have also been invited. Catering will be provided by Springboard’s FutureChef programme which trains young people and helps them find a job. Music will be provided by pipers the Pinstripe Highlanders and the Levitation Orchestra’s Hamish Nockles-Moore and friends.

12/7/2024

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray MP with Kirsty McNeill Parliamentary Under-Secretary for State in the Scotland Office on Roof top terrace at Queen Elizabeth House Picture Alan Simpson

