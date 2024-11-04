Two key refereeing decisions cost Hibs victory over Dundee United at Easter Road yesterday.

Hibs took the lead in the first half through a bullet header from Lewis Miller, but a controversial VAR check gave the visitors a chance to level from the penalty spot, after adjudging there to be a foul in the box.

After drawing level, there was more controversy as Warren O’Hora went down in the area – with his shirt held by Sam Dalby – but after another VAR check, no penalty was awarded.

When speaking to Hibs TV after the game, Gray gave his thoughts on those incidents and his side’s performance.

“Firstly I would never condone anyone putting their hands on anyone in the box because you run the risk when you do that.

“The biggest thing for me is that we were told at the start of the season what would be given and what wouldn’t be given as a penalty.

“The player (who went down) clearly can’t affect the ball when it comes into the box and there’s no real intention to pull him to the ground. The referee doesn’t give it, and the VAR intervenes.

“Then the lack of inconsistency is that hardest thing for me to take.

“ At the other end, Warren O’Hora can clearly head the ball, you can clearly see their player’s got his jersey, pulls his jersey, and stops him from jumping.

“I don’t see the difference and why he wasn’t sent to the monitor to check it.

“I don’t think either are penalties if I’m being completely honest, but the inconsistency is a huge problem and that’s what’s cost us the game today, a poor decision in the box.

“It wasn’t as if I felt we were under pressure, or Joe (Bursik) had to make a string of saves, or there was a nervousness in the stadium; I didn’t feel it at all. I thought we were worthy of three points and the players deserved it.

“We still need to be more clinical with the chances we had, but today would’ve been what we needed.

“I’m really disappointed because it’s been a decision that’s cost us.”

