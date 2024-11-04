RIP Janey Godley

Janey Godley who died on Saturday once used a piece of video we made outside the SNP Conference in Perth. She gave it a new voiceover. At first we were puzzled (this was in the early days of Janey…) but eventually realised it was actually very funny indeed – and hopefully most people regarded the greater majority of what she did as a comedian as funny. She is credited with helping to bring the Covid-19 briefings by the then First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to life and to many more people than they might have reached.

Here is our video from 2017 one more time. We send our condolences to Ms Godley’s family.

Edinburgh Diwali

It was a busy weekend in the capital. Along with the rugby international at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh Diwali took place on Sunday bringing light and colour to the city centre.

Our photos are here and on Facebook here.

Hustings in Colinton/Fairmilehead

An election hustings is being held on 6 November at Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre at 7.30pm when everyone is welcome – particularly the 12 candidates.

All the candidates are named here.

Royal Patron for Eric Liddell Community

HRH The Princess Royal attended the Eric Liddell 100 awards on Friday night bringing their commemoration year to an end. The year of celebrations recognised that it was 100 years since Eric Liddell won an Olympic gold medal in Paris in 1914.

At the end of the dinner, the Eric Liddell Community, which works with people with dementia at its Holy Corner base, announced that they were honoured to announce that The Princess Royal will now be their patron.

Fundraising appeal begins for Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

An appeal begins today for funds to help pet owners keep their pets rather than having to give them up – and also to reduce the number of pets which the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home have to rehome.

The photos alone are appealing…

You can read more here.

