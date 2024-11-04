Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is beginning its Winter Appeal today. To bring it to everyone’s attention they have wrapped up some of Edinburgh’s dog statues with a cosy scarf or two.

The animal charity has said that this year they have been asked to rehome more than 400 animals which is a record number. This, along with an increase in running costs, has led the home to ask for help from the public.

The Winter Appeal helps the charity to keep going as it faces bills of more than £22,000 just for heating, and regular services costing around £7,000 a day.

In the first six months of this year the home provided 306,427 meals to Edinburgh pets – in weight that is the equivalent of two and a half Lothian buses. In the first eight months 150 cats and dogs were rehomed, but the demand for help has increased by 10% over last year.

The appeal is for members of the public to donate funds. Communities can get involved by organising fundraising events to raise vital funds to help pet owners who might otherwise have to give up their pets.

To support the Winter Appeal, please visit www.edch.org.uk/winterappeal or text WARMHEARTS to 70085 to donate £10.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Community support is so vital for the Home during these challenging months. The warm scarves and blankets adorning the Greyfriars Bobby and Bum the Dog statues serve as a beautiful reminder of the love and compassion we can extend to our vulnerable animals. These iconic figures, known for their loyalty, symbolise the bond we share with our pets, and together we can ensure that no animal in need is left without care and warmth this winter.

“The need for our services continues to grow, and it’s through the kindness of our supporters that we’ve been able to assist both pet owners and their beloved animals. Our helpline received 17,995 calls in the first half of this year alone, already surpassing the 17,021 calls we received in the entirety of 2023.

“Every donation counts,” continued Fyffe-Jardine. “Just £10 pays for essential vaccinations for a cat for a whole year. A donation of £150 can keep all our dogs and cats warm for a day, and £25 is enough to keep a hungry dog’s belly full for a whole month.”

From rehoming animals to providing pet food at over 80 foodbanks across Central and East Scotland, from giving vital support at each of the Home’s four Pet Care Clinics to giving advice and guidance on the Home’s helpline, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is a lifeline for thousands of dog and cat owners.

PHOTO© Malcolm Cochrane Photography



