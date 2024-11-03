Scotland hosted Fiji at Scottish Gas Murrayfield for the first of The Famous Grouse Autumn Nations matches.
The eventual score included seven tries for Scotland, with Darcy Graham winning Player of the Match with his four tries.
At half-time Scotland was already 29-10 in the lead, but the numbers closed up to 29-17 by the 50th minute.
Captain Sione Tuipulotu and Adam Hastings then fed the ball to the Huw Jones and Duhan van de Merwe partnership with the winger scoring his 29th Scotland try.
The player (van de Merwe) also scored a final try with just seconds on the clock but it was disallowed as Huw Jones had been marginally brought into touch.
Full-time – Scotland 57 – 17 Fiji
Famous Grouse Player of the Match – Darcy Graham
Attendance – 67,144
