Battling Fife Flyers emerged with one point from two weekend games with Hugo Roy keeping his cool for Nottingham Panthers to edge the Kirkcaldy club 4-3 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Canadian-born centre ice stepped-up to break Fife hearts after the home side led 3-2 early in the second period but Panthers netted to level at 3-3 and take the game to overtime.

The teams could not be separated and so the shootout was needed to secure a result which came only 24 hours after Nottingham had beaten league pacesetters, Cardiff Devils, 3-1 in the Lace City.

Earlier, it took 22min 35sec for one team to break the deadlock, Maxim Musorov netting for Fife with Madi Dikhanbek setting up the opportunity but just over a minute later Panthers were level when Hugo Roy scored unassisted on the power play with Olivier LeBlanc in the sin bin for boarding.

And the visitors went ahead after 32 minutes when Otto Nieminen scored only for Fife to reply on the power play six minutes after that with Reid Stefanson called for boarding. Nikolai Shulga scored with Daniel Krenzelok and Patrick Kyte assisting.

Fife, beaten 5-3 at Belfast Giants in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, then when ahead 3-2 when Lucas Chiodo was set-up by Michael Cichy. Time 43min 52sec.

Back came Panthers when Kristoff Kontos scored in the 46th minute for 3-3 and the scoreline stayed the same until the final whistle despite Panthers outshooting Fife 40-25 sending the game into overtime.

The teams could not be separated so the game went to a shootout and Roy held centre stage.

Elsewhere, Giants edged Dundee Stars 1-0 in Northern Ireland in the Challenge Cup and Coventry Blaze beat Glasgow Clan 3-1 in the Midlands in the league.

FLASHBACK: Flyers v Clan last season courtesy of the Elite League and Fife Flyers Images

